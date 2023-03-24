NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

