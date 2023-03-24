Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 449,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,692,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($11.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 190.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.