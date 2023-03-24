Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 449,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,692,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($11.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 190.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

