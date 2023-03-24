Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $10.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.38. 140,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

