Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 574.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.56. 590,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

