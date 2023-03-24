Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,672,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.72. 162,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.49. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

