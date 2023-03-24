NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Shares Down 2.9%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 88,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.61.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

