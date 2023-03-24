Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.28). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.28), with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.
Northern Investors Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.
About Northern Investors
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
Featured Articles
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.