NKN Price Reaches $0.11 (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, NKN has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $64.08 million and $9.10 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00354060 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,106.50 or 0.25734338 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009673 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.