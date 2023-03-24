New Potomac Partners LLC Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 26.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.66. The company had a trading volume of 48,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.