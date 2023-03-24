New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 57.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.38. 237,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,805. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

