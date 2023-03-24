NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NURO stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

