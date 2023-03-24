Neil Gagnon Buys 19,892 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 674,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon bought 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,352.20.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon purchased 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,376.34.
SecureWorks Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 55,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,406. The stock has a market cap of $696.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.
