Neil Gagnon Buys 19,892 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 674,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25.

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon bought 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,352.20.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon purchased 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,376.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 55,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,406. The stock has a market cap of $696.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 94,168 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 378,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 107,819 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

