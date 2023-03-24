NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $109.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00007181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.0086219 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $97,986,117.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

