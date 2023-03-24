NatWest Group plc Sells 6,611 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.8% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

AAPL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.73. 29,424,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,688,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.