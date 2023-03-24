Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $213,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 679,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

