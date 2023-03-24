Morgan Stanley Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $150.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SRE opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.20.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.18%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

