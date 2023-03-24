Morgan Stanley Boosts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $21.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $39.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

