Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $54.38 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $8.16 or 0.00029327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,722,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,028 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

