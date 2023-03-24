Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Shares Down 1.4%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23. 1,307 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Company Profile

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

