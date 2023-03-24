Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $47.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 27,970 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

