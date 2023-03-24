MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $403.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,362 shares of company stock worth $273,866 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

