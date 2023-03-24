Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,283 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.27. 544,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,556. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

