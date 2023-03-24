Midas (MIDAS) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00005005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1,681.66 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.42277588 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $975.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

