Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 622,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 660,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Meten Holding Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

