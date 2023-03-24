Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.19.

Shares of META opened at $204.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.43.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

