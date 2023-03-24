MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 2,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

MedTech Acquisition Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 20,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

