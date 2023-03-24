Mears Group’s (MER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.38) price objective on the stock.

Mears Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.57. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 178.50 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.01). The firm has a market cap of £217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 977.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.