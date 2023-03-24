McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $269.62 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

