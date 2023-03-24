Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,392 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.87. 1,307,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

