Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 149 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.46. The company had a trading volume of 317,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $212.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.