Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.79. 1,008,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,561. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

