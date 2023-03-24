Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,929. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

