Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMST stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,346 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.