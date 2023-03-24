Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
JMST stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,346 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
