Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 386 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $469,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.69. 425,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,779. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.43 and its 200 day moving average is $341.02. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

