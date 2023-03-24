Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,025. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.