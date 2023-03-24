Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $87.94. 2,168,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,165,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

