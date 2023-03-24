Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of T opened at $18.46 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

