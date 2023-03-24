Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

