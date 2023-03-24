Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $12.66 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

LIN stock opened at $341.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.