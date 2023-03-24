Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 143,044 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 2.6 %

ONEOK stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.