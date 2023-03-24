Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

DFIV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 143,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

