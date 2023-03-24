Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 26,955 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of DFEV traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,893. The company has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

