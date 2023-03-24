Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,114 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 17,114.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 93,639.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 215,370 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $882,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,475. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

