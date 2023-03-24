Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 975,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

