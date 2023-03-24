Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

