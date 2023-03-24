Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes $45,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $46,709,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $91.27. 2,363,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,293,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,022.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

