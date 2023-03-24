Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes $1.35 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $119.36. 1,790,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,731. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

