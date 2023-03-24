Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases Shares of 675 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $196.74. 309,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.41 and its 200 day moving average is $235.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

