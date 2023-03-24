Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Invests $88,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

BA traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $194.86. 1,925,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.14. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

