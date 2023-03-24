Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $6 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 367,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 188,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,876. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

